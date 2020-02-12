Editor: Reading the letter in Wednesday’s News-Herald by Norma Lembach, I was stunned that she believes we should abort poor children. Really, ma’am? A bit of an elitist view, wouldn’t you say? I suggest you stop watching CNN.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.