Editor: Reading the letter to the editor of Nov. 9 by Dick C. Davis, I think he has called me and a few million other Americans “un-American sniveling cowards.

It is so poorly written that it is difficult to tell who he is talking about. I would guess he is young and probably a product of California schools.

I assume he has a heavy background in the military like so many of us veterans, but then again, probably not.

It’s easy to be a tough guy in print.

Ed Schweizer

Lake Havasu City

HwyRovr
HwyRovr

"...“un-American sniveling cowards," is the perfect description for anyone who thinks the raving inanities of a lying, draft-dodging, crooked, scum are actually of any value to our nation.

simon1dog
simon1dog

Ed, there are tough guys and gals (both) sitting behind those computers. There should be an award for each like in boxing. Oh that's right, Democrats now claim there are four different genetic sexes. The number keeps climbing.

HwyRovr
HwyRovr

[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed

Dawn King

Ed, your bloated conman is only "popular" among Republicans and Russians. Not Americans.

