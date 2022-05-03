Editor: In the late 1950s and early 1960s, I spent three years serving in a small Air Force unit acting as liaison to NATO at a French Army-Air Force radar facility under the French Vosges mountains, home of the infamous Maginot Line. We worked with military units from France, West Germany, Canada, Turkey and occasionally others “fighting” the Cold War. It was all very kumbaya, but we all knew if it came down to it, it would be the United States military that would carry the load. NATO was nothing more than window dressing. I seriously doubt that anything has changed. We know it and the Russians know it. Why do we continue to finance NATO? It has outlived its potential usefulness long ago. It’s past time to let Europe stand on it’s own two legs and start paying attention to the security of our country.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
