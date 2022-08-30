Editor: As a veteran I am completely outraged that the President of the United States, who never served, just called me a semi-fascist. A fascist!
As a law abiding citizen, I am outraged that the head of the Biden crime family just called me a fascist. As a tax payer, I am outraged that a life long tax dollar sucker just called me a fascist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.