Editor: I think I have the answer for the problem that some have with our police agencies. It’s a simple matter of training and increased use of “body cams”.
We should immediately institute training for the criminal element on how to obey the law, not resist arrest and follow the lawful commands of a police officer. Then, we need to pass a law requiring all persons convicted of misdemeanors or felonies or multiple traffic violations wear body cameras 24/7.
Then, when there is a conflict, we could see everything that happened. Betcha the problems would quickly be solved and lives would be saved, not to mention the careers of professional law enforcement officers who serve our communities.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Nope, we need to better train our police to not kneel on a persons neck for nearly ten minutes,until they are dead and to feel safe in reporting when they see a fellow officer using unnecessary force.
