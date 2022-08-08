Editor: The University of Kansas is offering a class called “Angry White Male Studies.” The TV news decries attacks on Asian women. Reporters at the southern border interviewing illegal aliens always ask their nationality and country of origin. Does anyone ever mention the disproportionate number of young black men committing violent crime? Never. We see the videos. We have eyes. Yet it is absolutely taboo to mention the race of the perpetrators. How in the world can we expect to solve a problem if we can’t accurately identify and describe it?
