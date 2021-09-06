Editor: When our son, a combat veteran, returned from the Gulf he continued his military service by joining the Army Reserves. He told us time and again how disappointed he was with their equipment. He complained that it was old and highly used and discarded by the regular Army. I have been away from anything military for a very many years and have no first hand knowledge of current conditions, but in light of recent events, I can’t help wondering if our present Reserve and National Guard units are as well equipped as the Afghanistan Taliban? I also wonder why there are still stars on some shoulder boards. Is no one accountable?
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
“…are as well equipped as the Afghanistan Taliban?”
In the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the U.S. "demilitarized," or rendered useless, nearly 170 pieces of equipment in Kabul, according to the head of U.S. Central Command.
General Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie in a press briefing announcing the completion of the withdrawal from Afghanistan said the U.S. on its way out of Hamid Karzai International Airport destroyed 70 MRAPs and 23 Humvees and 73 aircraft. "Those aircraft will never fly again," McKenzie said. "They'll never be able to be operated by anyone. Most of them were non-mission capable, to begin with, but certainly they'll never be able to be flown again." A U.S. official confirmed the U.S. military was conducting controlled explosions of ammunition at the airport before departing.
The pieces that were left behind at the airport and "demilitarized" were either "too f***ing big," like the MRAPs, according to one official, which can weigh 14 tons, or were old pieces of equipment belonging to the now toppled Afghan Air Force that were largely defunct anyway.
