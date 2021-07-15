Editor: I am sure I will be deemed a racist, but I have some questions about white privilege and systemic racism. How in the world are there so many Asians, East Indians, Pakistanis and other minorities so successful in business, medicine, law, education and government? How do they do it? Do they not face all the same barriers? Aren’t they dealing with the same “system”? Could it be that they refuse to see themselves as victims?
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
