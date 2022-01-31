Editor: Have you heard a more racist statement than Joe Biden vowing to appoint a black female to the Supreme Court? Isn’t he saying, in effect, that a black female will never be accomplished enough on her own and can only reach such high office with the help of a powerful white man? Of course he would say it’s because the people of this country are racist and wouldn’t be fair. You know, the people of this country who voted for a black man as president, twice! So who is really the racist?
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
