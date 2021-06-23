Editor: Our Founding Fathers, as framers of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, found it necessary to add the phrase “shall not be infringed” to the phrase” the right of the people to keep and bear arms” for a good reason. The definition of the word “infringed” is to restrict, to limit, or to violate. Clearly, the intention of the Framers of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was for the people to have “the right of the people to keep and bear arms” without any restrictions, or limits, or violations of the stated “right of the people.”
Therefore, any and all restrictions or limits to the Second Amendment “right of the people to keep and bear arms” would be a violation of Constitutional Law. Whenever local, state or Federal Government proposes gun control legislation which “infringes” , ie places restrictions upon, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms” it is definitely unconstitutional and should not be allowed to stand.
The State of Missouri is the first state to pass a state law titled “The Second Amendment Preservation Act”. It is my hope that all the rest of the 49 states will follow suit.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.