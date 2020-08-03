Editor: Those previous supporters of Komrade Sanders and the Socialist/Communist followers of AOC and BLM plus the “new” Joe Biden, are all giving a slap to the face of every veteran who served for so many years in opposition to those philosophies around the world.
My question to them is simply, are you as crazy as Bernie and AOC or as muddled as Joe? Are you as misguided as the militants in BLM? Are you so pitiful that you’re won over by the promise of free stuff? Too weak or lazy to get it for yourself? Didn’t your teacher give you a gold star? Didn’t you get a trophy for your outstanding conduct at recess?
Have you bothered to give five minutes for some analytical thinking and some simple mathematics? Do you think his goofy ideas could actually work in America?
There’s a reason one of his biggest supporters is the fool, AOC. Green Deal? Yeah, right. Am I insulting you? Yes, I am. I have nothing but contempt for your anti-American, take a knee, idiocy. You shame our original concepts and unfairly judge our founders by today’s standards.
You’re ignorant and ungrateful. Grow up, Snowflakes! You can’t pay off your college loans by selling your soul to the Devil.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.