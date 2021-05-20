Editor: How smart is a smartphone? For starters, it isn’t a phone. It’s a computer that can make phone calls. Clearly it is a lot smarter than we are because most of us can no longer read, learn, think or remember.
Why would we? As a matter of fact, why are we still sending our kids to school? For socialization skills? Come on.
Most educated young people I meet are stumped for an answer when I ask how they are doing. Then they are truly traumatized when they realize that their smartphone doesn’t know either.
Your phone, also known as your brain, must be kept close at hand. You know, so you can settle an argument or resolve a dispute or correct someone’s errors or figure out how to get where you want to go and how to get back home again.
Constant knowledge of the weather is another imperative. Thus we daily see vacuous zombies roaming the streets and other public places with their bent spines, bugged out eyes, drooling lips and gnarled thumbs. Just think about it. Oh, sorry, I forgot.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
