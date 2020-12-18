Editor: I urge all of my fellow shoppers to boycott the self checkouts that are popping up everywhere. Human jobs are being eliminated. Do you think you can’t be eliminated? I have been replaced by robot computers three times. Refuse to participate. Promote American jobs over corporate greed.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.