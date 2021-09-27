Editor: I love my big gasoline fueled SUV. I love having electric lights and heat and air conditioning. I love my barbecue and I love the beef I burn on that barbecue. Why do I love these things? Because I am an American who lives to American standards. Those who wish to force me to drive an overpriced golf cart, eat tofu and put goofy looking Chinese panels on my roof and a Quixote windmill in my yard, please peddle your garbage in some third world country where it’s up to their standards.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
And there's ed still proving, without a shadow of a doubt, that's he goofier than a box full of Palin's.
