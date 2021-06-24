Editor: When someone, especially an older person, begins to act and speak out of character, there must be some intervening issue.
When that person is a well known public person such as an actor or a politician, it becomes very obvious quickly.
Our President spent over forty years as a middle of the road, work across the aisle, moderate politician.
Why is he now acting and speaking crazy far Left, Progressive and Socialist ideas? What has turned him into a crazed, climate change, anti-carbon nut job? Why is he doing what my youngest son used to call, “stupid stuff”?
What has happened to him? There must have been some intervening issues. Immediately coming to mind are senility, dementia, drugs or even a more sinister reason like being blackmailed.
Could Hunter’s business dealings be even worse than we think? Was the President involved in peddling his influence as a Senator or Vice President? Are there issues of serious crimes like fraud or treason afoot?
Has China turned our President into their puppet, threatening to expose some terrible secret that would ruin him and his family? What has happened to our President? What is happening to our country?
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
Poor Ed, still spewing the right-wing loon propaganda garbage. Ed, FOX and NewsMax are not your friends.
