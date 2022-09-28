Editor: When our rainbow society, White, Black, Brown and the rest of the spectrum, don’t provide the Green to support the Blue, our Gray streets run Red.
Little Pink and Blue people and Silver citizens suffer. Support the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
