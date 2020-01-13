Editor: Most people have that little voice inside their head telling them what is right and what is wrong. There are things that you just cannot do or condone, knowing they are inherently wrong or even evil. Today’s modern progressive Democrat doesn’t seem to have that voice.
It is they who wish to open our borders to all comers and grant sanctuary to those who flout our laws. They would take away our vote with a specious impeachment that never ends. They promote legalizing drug use and damn the consequences. They think Robert De Niro and Jane Fonda are role models. They oppose the death penalty for vicious killers, all the while terminating babies in the womb or shortly after birth. They handcuff the police and would turn them into report takers while removing our only means to protect ourselves and our property. They decry our white, racist nation ignoring the election of a black man with an African name as our president. They would have someone who never owned a slave pay reparations to a person who was never a slave, 158 years after emancipation. They call for free speech but riot when someone says something they don’t like. They burn the American flag and enthusiastically applaud disrespect of our national anthem. They condone disease ridden sidewalk camps and leave the mentally ill to die on the street. They deny our children the thrill of victory with their scoreless sports and scare them to death with their phony doomsday climate scenarios. They indoctrinate our schools and institutions with an anti-American thesis and would force taxpayers to pay for a higher education someone else received. They deny or denigrate our history while they besmirch our national founders and heroes. They repudiate MLK and place race and gender above character. They ignore JFK’s word and ask what the country can do for them. And finally, they would fundamentally alter the United States of America, a republic, and reduce it to a socialist/communist fate.
That little voice inside my head tells me I could never be a Democrat.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Poor Ed. He's really sucked up gallons of the Republiscum and FAUX News Kool-Aid. Just looking at what Republiscums have allowed the impeached, low-life, scum to get away with is proof than anyone with the slightest bit of common-sense could never be a Republiscum.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.