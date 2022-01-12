Editor: Biden’s diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics in February is simply not enough. We need a full and total boycott. No athletes, no TV coverage, nothing. Why in the world would we send our athletes to play in Communist China when they are in the throes of another covid outbreak? And, will our athletes be expected to stand at attention when the flags fly and the music plays honoring the country that just murdered almost a million Americans? But of course Joe is in a difficult spot. If he gets the Communist Chinese angry enough, they might blow the whistle on Hunter.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
