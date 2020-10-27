Editor: A working mother with adopted Black children has just been sworn in as a Justice of our Supreme Court by a Black Supreme Court Justice. It all just shows how much the Democrats fight for women and minorities. Oh, wait!
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
What Ed's comment shows is that a person's color is very important to him - i.e racist.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.