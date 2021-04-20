Editor: We have all seen the recent news footage of the disrespectful New Yorkers taunting and threatening police officers. Like the earlier incidents of throwing water on officers, now that these ugly episodes have been shown over and over, they are sure to be repeated. Like law abiding folks across this country I am appalled and angry. It makes me want to get on my horse, form a posse, ride east and execute some frontier justice. But maybe there is a better (and easier) way to demonstrate our feelings. The next time you see an officer from one of our law enforcement agencies, give them a thumbs up. If you get a chance, thank them for their service to our community and our country. I guarantee it will make both of you feel proud to be an American and an Arizonan.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
