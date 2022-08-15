Editor: In response to the Letter to the Editor of Aug. 12 by Nikki Harvey complaining that a police officer drove down her street at 35 MPH. I have a couple of questions. Did you just estimate the police officer’s speed or did you use your radar gun? Do you know where he was going and why? Do you suppose the officer has much better driving skills than the average bear? When you need help and seconds count, do you want the responding officers to drive 25 miles per hour, or would you like them to hurry, just a little bit?
