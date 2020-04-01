Editor: Like many senior citizens, our family is scattered, literally across this nation. Children and grandchildren have been reduced to photos, memories, telephone voices and text messages. One result of this are the increased activities I share with my wife of 46 years, some unthinkable in my younger days, such as shopping together at our local market on “grocery day”. She does the thinking and I push the cart. We confer, she decides and we share the hunt for elusive items, enjoy our time together. But no longer. Our neighbors and acquaintances have gone crazy. In a self induced and mindless frenzy, they have ravaged the shelves and hoarded all the essentials of our modern lives. Now we “shop” at three or four markets, driving around town hunting, gathering, searching, and usually not finding, those important goods. A trip to the market is now filled with trepidation and even fear. When all this passes, as it always does, will I ever again trust my fellow to do the right thing in an emergency? I seriously doubt it.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
