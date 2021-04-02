Editor: I can’t help but feel that we are under attack by our own government. Why else would they make the rules and regulations for getting a Covid shot so complicated, convoluted and difficult? This, all the while releasing covid-19 infected illegal immigrants to roam Arizona spreading the virus. Is that much different than what Governor Cuomo did? What about unaccompanied minors? Are they really “children”? Do they have any valid identification, or are we taking their word for their age, identity and future plans? This, all the while de-funding our police and releasing felony prisoners who have rioted, pillaged and committed arson while planning to deny us a gun to protect ourselves. Yes, I feel that we are under attack. Do they think we won’t fight back?
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Poor Ed, off his meds yet again.
