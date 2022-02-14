Editor: When I heard about a school that required their young students to wear masks for their class photo I thought it was about the saddest thing I ever heard. But then I heard about the young student whose class was asked to draw a picture of themselves. This child’s drawing showed a face with only eyes. What in the world are the schools doing to our children?
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
