Editor: Lately I feel that my world is upside down and backwards. What used to be good is now bad and what used to be bad is either good or at least tolerated. Free speech must now pass a Woke test so as to avoid anything that might be upsetting, hurtful or hateful. Very strange. Jerry Seinfeld would call it Bizarro. Among the most disconcerting are three that are driving me crazy. While we send millions and millions of American dollars to the Ukraine to help enforce their sovereign borders, our southern border is wide open to whoever wants to enter our country illegally. We don’t know who they are, where they came from, where they are going and what they intend to do. That is simply bizarre.
Transgender athletes can participate in girls and women’s sports? Who decided that is fair, equitable or makes any sense? Our daughters and granddaughters are being cheated and no one seems to care. I have a question. Do the transgender athletes change and shower in the female locker rooms? That can’t be right, can it? Are parents alright with this? It is simply bizarre. Finally, we who live in this desert town that is completely dependent on the Rio Colorado hear constantly of the lack of water upstream. But, as we watch Powell and Mead slowly dry up, our leaders continue to push for more building. For more people. In addition to the worry over water, the California like traffic is becoming appalling. No one seems to care. Running out of land? No problem. High rise and high density are the solution.
See? Bizarro world.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.