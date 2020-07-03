Editor: I recently heard a liberal broadcaster bemoaning police violence. I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. Yeah, them coppers are nasty all right. I see them jump out of their black and whites and throw skateboards through business windows, then loot the store. They like to pull over black men, shoot them and then choke them to death and set their cars on fire. Come on, we’ve all seen it.
Is there no one of stature and influence out there with the guts to tell the truth? This nation’s violence problem is black criminals in blue cities, especially the crime of resisting arrest. Look at the statistics. But whenever anyone does mention the numbers of black on black crime, including fatal shootings, there is a sudden hush in the room. You can’t say that. That might upset or anger the Left.
Are we all scared of the truth, does no one care anymore or are we being governed by fools? In any case, our country is in serious trouble.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
