Editor: Hey Uncle Joe! Want to do something to solve a major problem, avoid an impending catastrophe and put thousands to work? How about a new pipeline to bring water from Alaska down to thirsty Western states?

It’s a job maker, it’s infrastructure and it just makes sense. If they can do it for oil, why not water? Even environmental wackos need to take a drink now and then.

You can call it the Biden Pipe.

Ed Schweizer

Lake Havasu City

(2) comments

Sandan

The only "pipe" used in that family is for crack.

BigBob
BigBob

eddie - [thumbdown]How about asking Canada about crossing their land before proposing such a stupid idea? [crying][thumbdown]

