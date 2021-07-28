Editor: Hey Uncle Joe! Want to do something to solve a major problem, avoid an impending catastrophe and put thousands to work? How about a new pipeline to bring water from Alaska down to thirsty Western states?
It’s a job maker, it’s infrastructure and it just makes sense. If they can do it for oil, why not water? Even environmental wackos need to take a drink now and then.
You can call it the Biden Pipe.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
The only "pipe" used in that family is for crack.
eddie - [thumbdown]How about asking Canada about crossing their land before proposing such a stupid idea? [crying][thumbdown]
