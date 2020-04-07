Editor: I have cleaned everything that was dirty. I have fixed everything that was broken. I have painted everything that needed paint. I have realigned everything that was out of alignment. I have adjusted everything that was out of adjustment. Everywhere I usually go is gone or closed. Everything I usually do is now forbidden. Everything I usually watch on T.V. is off the air or a repeat. There aren’t even any sporting events to bet on. So, what can I do? Oh, I know. I’ll pray.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
