Editor: The issue of police use of force really came to our attention with the ubiquitous smartphone camera. The cameras bring into our living rooms what every cop, especially in the large cities, has always known. And now, when virtually everyone is carrying a camera in their pocket, we get to see that violence almost every day. It has finally come to us that making a person go where they don’t want to go often takes more than words. The general public used to have no idea what it took to make an arrest and control criminals who are willing to fight back or try to escape. It’s not like a TV show. Next time your group is together, try this experiment. Have the smallest person stand in a corner and resolve to not be moved. Now have the largest person try to make them move across the room without using force or hurting that person. Can’t be done. So how does the street cop take a violent person into custody? You know the answer.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
