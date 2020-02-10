Editor: Where’s Hillary? When will she appear? You know she’s coming. She has to. All those rich, powerful, big dollar donors to the Clinton Foundation while she was Secretary of State and a candidate for President of the United States have been cheated. They have been bamboozled! She can’t just ignore them, can she? When you pay a lot of really big bucks and get nothing in return, it makes sense they would want a second chance at the influence that slipped away. You know, folks like Frank Giustra and Tom Golisano and Haim Saban and Sheikh Mohammad H. Al-Amoudi and Nasser A -Rashid and Eli Edythje and Gilbert Charoury and Walter Dahdaleh and a few thousand other close friends haven’t received their quid. Or is it their quo? Come on Hlllary, get it over with.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
