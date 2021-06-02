Editor: If someone really, really wanted to hurt and cripple this country, what would they like to see? They’d like to see open borders so we could care for and feed all the poor and hungry of the world. They’d like to see the police personally responsible civilly and criminally for everything that happens when they make an arrest. Burning the Red, White and Blue would be good. How about teaching our children to hate each other due to their privilege and/or skin color? That could lead to reinvigorating Charlie Manson’s Helter Skelter race wars with riots, fires, looting and throwing deadly items at the police. Reminiscent of Orwell’s 1984, put loudspeakers on every corner. Then blast the Communist anthem, “The Internationale,” so we could all sing along. “Arise ye Slaves.” But wait. International? I thought slavery was invented here, in America, in 1619.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
Now there is the winner of the dumbest comment of the week!
