Editor: We’ve had enough. We gave the so-called experts the benefit of the doubt. It turns out that they were wrong at everything. 2 million dead, 1 million dead, 500 thousand dead-all wrong. We need to close the country; a complete overreaction. The sky is falling, run for the hills. No; go home and hide. New York and New Jersey; to be expected. You want to live on top of each other like rats this is what happens. And now the “cover your butt” has started. Of course it must be Trump’s fault. He listened to the “experts”. And now the blame game starts. And Havasu is no exception. Close the picnic tables because we “did not obey”. Our tax money paid for them but the mayor- said so. Vindictive and childish. Go to Rotary park. Families haul in tables, shade, BBQs, chairs because the stuff they paid for is locked down. Why? Because we “must obey”. We’ve had enough. Oh, the lake is full of those people from California. Why? Because their governor is having a Joseph Stalin moment. They have every right to be here. I am not a fan of our “summer visitors”, but they have the right to be here. Those who disagree; please read the constitution. To the snitches with cameras slithering around town – go home and lock yourself in your closet and leave us alone. Arizona is not New York, thank God. I’m 76 years old and have survived because I’m not stupid. Leave us alone.
Ed Sergott
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Whew! My peers are really goin' nuts!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.