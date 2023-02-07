The US House of Representatives is the touchstone of our democracy and the protector of the American Dream. It is the people’s house. So goes the House so goes America. But something has gone terribly wrong. The great middle-class promise for most Americans is gone. What went so wrong is now crystal clear.
We think that the House of Representatives elections are real. It would be crazy for us to think they were not. But if we look closely, even a fifth grader can see that most of them are not real elections at all. Eighty-six percent of the House of Representatives elections are decided before we ever vote. How could this ever happen?
The first step in rigging these elections is gerrymandering. This is moving voter district boundaries to give one party total control. This makes the elections in 86% of our country’s one-party elections. If you are not in that party you might as well stay home, your vote is worthless. Some people call this China 2.0.
People in the controlling party feel good and powerful. But this is an illusion and a cruel joke. You see before the primary election there is a secret election they do not know about. It’s called the “money election”. There are only a few people that get to vote. This is the election that makes everyone’s vote worthless.
The real election is this “money election”.
The person that collects the most money wins the “money election”, and then their primary. These people will go on to win the general election, with few exceptions. The voters think these are real elections. At least voters in Russia and China know their elections are fake.
The money never lies. Sitting representatives spend 20 to 30 hours every week selling their votes and favors for this “money election”. The “people’s house”, our house, is secretly sold to the new owners.
We can trace every major problem in America today back to one bitter fact. The people’s house does not belong to us.
We now know what is killing our America. We also know that no one is coming to save us.
Ordinary citizens are now the only ones that can take it back. This is because we are the only ones that can. The quickest way back is revolutionary. We pledge to ourselves and to each other something we can all agree on and do.
We only vote for people in both parties that agree to: Three two-year terms in office, getting the 12,000 lobbyists out of congress, and no government contractor employment on leaving office. With this pledge, we take back “our house”, our sacred American birthright. The question is, is this revolutionary path a bad idea?
Ed Wignall is a chemical dependency therapist and a Lake Havasu City resident.
