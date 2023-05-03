Editor: These killings have to stop. Crime in the United States of America has gone out of control and it’s not the gun, it is the deranged person behind the gun. Taking away our guns is not the answer. It is my belief we have no control, no leaders who are doing their job, no police force that can do their jobs, no control in our justice department or our courts.
Our southern borders are wide open for such crimes as rape, child molesters, illegal drugs, human trafficking, etc. We shy away from people who really need medical and mental help. There’s so much killing going on here in the United States of America it’s pathetic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.