Editor: An open letter to President Trump: I have given up on politics but watching your rallies on TV and watching you talk has cleared my mind. Never give up, never surrender, and never give in. That is what a true American is all about.
People of the United States of America cannot live in the past.
There was a man who loved his country, some people didn’t like his ways. He started to build a border wall to keep illegals and terrorists out of our country. He started the Keystone Pipeline so we didn’t have to pay high prices for gas, he kept the prices down. Look what you have to pay now, especially for eggs.
Some of you so-called Americans didn’t like the way he talked. You sure weren’t thinking like an American. I don’t give a damn how the President talks or his natural ways, as long as he believes in America and the American way of life.
When a man or a woman becomes President, they take on the responsibility, like a mother or a father. George Washington was once called the “Father of our Country”. Please take this to heart, think about your country. There is none like the United States of America.
Edward I hear you and share your same thoughts. Now let the games begin with the few demorats here in Havasu who will no doubtably shame us for our beliefs.
