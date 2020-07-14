Editor: This is an open letter to President Donald J. Trump: It puzzles me to see what is going on in our country, our cities, and our states. I believe you, Mr. President, that you did more than any president has done in the past. But it’s a shame that not only you, but the governors, the mayors, the city officials and the politicians are doing to our country.
All of you are supposed to serve and protect your citizens in every city and state. Talking about protection, most of you — especially the Democrats — all want to get rid of the police departments, the sole protection of our citizens in every city and state. All of you are letting these radical bastards ruin our county, our cities and our states.
All of you are making it hard for us good citizens to think, should we vote or just give up and let the radicals take over our country? They’ll put up and rename their own cities make their own rules, all over one man who was white and needed mental and medical help and should not have any street duty.
All lives matter, Mr. President. And being the father of our country, you are in charge of the household, to care for your children of all color and ages. Bring them security, peace, and happiness.
Mr. President, you have the power to call for martial law, send in the military upon these radicals who are ruining our country.
Any more of what I see or hear on TV — killings of innocent children and teens, and police officers, tearing down our monuments, blocking our streets, rioting and looing American businesses — Mr. President, this is a sure cause for me not to vote this year or any year.
You told us “let’s Make American Great Again,” and I was so happy that I voted for you. Now I have my doubts. I heard you say you can clear all this up in minutes but you want to wait for Americans to feel the Democrat’s pressure, we don’t have time for that and I believe the good American citizen that works and pays taxes don’t have the time for all the bull.
With the coronavirus, the radicals are spreading all over our county, our cities and our states, with their so-called protests.
It’s up to you, Mr. President. I thank you for the years you spent doing a great job, but I would not want to put these problems on anyone. Mr. President, you are a strong and willing. You are taking no pay check, you have a wonderful family and friends, you can go and live and enjoy your life with the money you have. America is going to hell and I don’t think you can stop it. I am 75 years old, and I won’t give up on politics, I won’t lie down and die. I’ll still travel to the creations that God has made, this I promised myself when I got back for Vietnam.
Edward Borden Jr.
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.