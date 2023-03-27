Editor: In the words of actor William Devane, “Are you safe?” He was talking about gold and silver. I am talking about life and death. Are we safe when we let China send spy balloons across our country to spy near our military facilities and other vital places that are important to the USA? Is there a word for that? I think it’s called espionage and that spy balloon should have been shot down after it left China and entered our neutral zone, the Bearing Sea. Our own people claim that it was the wind; some said it was too close to housing, others said it was too cold to retrieve. I ask the people of these United State of America to start thinking about this and much more.
The things that are going on in our country is pathetic. The leaders of our country aren’t leading us anymore and some Americans are only thinking about themselves, going about their own business. ... Let’s get our America back before it’s too late. We have to all pull ourselves together. All political parties have to work together before it’s too late.
