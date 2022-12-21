Editor: Before I die, I would like to see the United States of America united again. Lincoln once said a house divided cannot stand. That is a reality.
We are all living in a dangerous environment. Peace, love, happiness and kindness are all gone.
Thank you for reading!
That is reality. We are all living in fear. Don’t kid yourself, you can live in your house but be careful when you walk out of it. Be careful when you go shopping. Be careful when you go to the store.
Be careful when you go to church or when you go on vacation. This is a reality. Isn’t this sad. Not only sad, it’s pathetic.
We didn’t like what we got, so now we go the worst; just like Europe, they wanted a leader like Joe Biden to rule their country. One that could lead them to happiness and for them to be joyful and contented.
Look what happened to Europe, they got Hitler.
That was a reality and what a disaster. Is this what you are waiting for, a disaster?
The things of the past should be a reminder to all of us, here in the United States of America. It could happen right here. Life is short, one day at a time but it can be joyful if we all stick together. Let’s not divide the house and let’s build a new one where we can shake a man or a woman’s hand again or hug a person without fear. Leave all the hatred behind us; bring happiness back to the United States of America once again.
Make America great again.
Let’s build a new house for our children’s children.
A house that they can look up to their leader, the President of the United States of America with respect and respect the American flag and respect their elders. We need to be strong again.
Get our little ones and our big ones off the drugs that are coming across our Southern border. Would it be nicer to see your son or your daughter in a military uniform than to see him or her wasting their lives on drugs?
Be better teachers to our little ones, and be better parents.
For our children are the future of the United States of America. I
When we vote, make sure he or she is the right person that is qualified for that job.
Talk to your friends, your neighbor, your family, and your co-workers. Talk it over real good and make sure it is your right choice. Do not guess, we could end up like Europe in the 1940s.
Edward Borden, Jr.
Lake Havasu City
