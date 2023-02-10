Editor: Verizon, I have canceled you because your services are lousy. You run your business like a gas station, every office is independent, but every store is carrying your name, Verizon. I went to Verizon to get the free new phone that you advertised on TV.
The Pixel 6 is a very good phone, the guy at the Verizon store here in Lake Havasu City said the bill would be the same or a little higher than what I was paying which was $55 per month. It ended up being $98.98 per month and it took me five days to receive the new phone.
My phone didn’t work up in Northern California, the guy who ran the Verizon store in Fortune, California, said this phone is no good. He tried for one hour and a half, then he said you have to go back to where you bought the phone. So, I took the phone back to Verizon here in Lake Havasu City. The guy here said he thinks he could fix it and after five days he gave me a new phone.
However, it too, was bad as it got hot while I held it in my hand. Also, I couldn’t receive text message and sometimes phone calls. I got a text from the Verizon store here in Lake Havasu City, and it said that I should contact customer service. I didn’t get the phone from customer service. This entire experience was very frustrating to me. I will never go back to Verizon even if you gave me $100 dollars and a new phone that works. I went back to Cricket.
