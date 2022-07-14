Editor: I believe in abortion.
I believe, Nancy Pelosi’s mother should have had an abortion. I believe that Chuck Schumer’s mother should have had an abortion.
I believe that Maxine Water’s mother should have had an abortion.
I believe everyone who thinks abortion is right, their mother’s should have had an abortion. Where would we be today? Abortion is a sin. These babies should have rights and have a chance in life; there are adoption clinics all over the United States of America. There are couples who can’t have babies, and waiting to adopt babies.
Some couples are adopting babies from other countries because our laws are too strict. Make better laws for adoption.
Killing babies for body parts is a sin, it is sick, it is pathetic. Only a sick mental person with no regard for human life could kill an innocent baby or anyone.
Our laws should protect babies as they do children and adults. Can you imagine how Nancy’s Pelosi’s mother felt when she had Nance? Probably said “what a pretty baby I have, she will grow up to be a fine lady someday.” Chuck Schumer’s mother said “what a handsome son I have, he will grow up to be a fine man someday.”
They are playing a political roll on abortion. The religious congregation or instruction doesn’t believe in abortion. Catholics, Protestants, Baptists, Mormons, Jehovah’s Witnesses, etc. and some non-believers believe that it’s wrong to have an abortion.
As I look at my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, I am so glad their mother didn’t have an abortion. They are so much fun to watch but to see them grow up so fast is sad. But that’s life and very hard to accept.
But to hear about these child-mothers who didn’t protect themselves, and going out without any protection, is their fault. Then seeking an abortion, they should stop and consider that if my mother had an abortion, I would not be here.
The child-mother should seek adult counseling, and others who will give her support like her family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers will stop and say how pretty that baby girl is or how handsome that baby boy is. As the baby’s mother, you should feel proud and contented and say “that’s my baby”.
Please don’t kill the baby, just give up the baby.
Edward Borden
Lake Havasu City
