Editor: Election season is here and we face floods of campaign material to sift through, separating the wheat from the chaff.
They know just what we want to hear.
Two comments on recent letters by Charles Kotan and Carolyn Blackmore. Mr. Kotan wants to replace Rep. Paul Gosar with Adam Morgan for US District 9, citing Mr. Morgan’s military background. Unquestionably, veterans share special comradery and bonds that are life-long. I’ve seen that in my husband, a Vietnam era veteran. We have asked for and gotten assistance from Rep. Gosar’s office; he is there for our veterans.
According to Today’s News-Herald’s 2022 Election supplement, Candidate Morgan is an Arizona short-timer; from the biography...”he and his girlfriend made the move to Kingman last year”... coming from Northern Virginia. Some call Rep. Gosar a carpetbagger, citing moves between Flagstaff and Prescott, but what do you call someone who has moved 2,000 miles across the country to help Western Arizona voters figure out what they need?
Ms. Blackmore’s letter addresses the 2020 election dispute.
I think the typical partisan hijinks that accompany all elections (deceased voters/non-citizen/moved away) went into overdrive this last election, which triggered the Maricopa County audit and a partisan tsunami. The sad part is no matter your political ideology, everyone wants a fair election and to know their vote counts.
I’m voting for Kari Lake (Gov) and Mark Finchem (Sec. of State) because they had the courage to recently file a civil action in district court calling for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to get rid of voting machines.
US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) issued a security advisory last month that Dominion Voting Systems had vulnerabilities that could allow machines to be manipulated.
Nov. 12, 2020 CISA proclaimed the election the most secure in American history. What changed?
Elaine Lewis
Lake Havasu City
