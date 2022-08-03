Editor: The News-Herald turned thumbs down on Rep. Gosar and endorsed Adam Morgan for US District 9. Woman’s intuition told me that was coming. I have a sneaking suspicion that Rep. Gosar is happier with Pres. Trump’s endorsement than the News-Herald’s. I disagree with the Herald’s opinion that Morgan is the best choice. The Herald notes Morgan says “all the right things about issues that matter to local voters like immigration and the borders, voting integrity and national security.” Talk is cheap; Rep. Gosar has a voting record that shows he has gone after those issues passionately and faithfully. Morgan has no track record.
Past employment: Morgan has worked for the federal government the last 19 years, according to the News-Herald’s 2022 Election info. Rep. Gosar was a dentist for 25 years prior to public office. He was self-employed, paid full freight for any insurance, retirement, etc, and was always at 100% personal risk. That experience lends a unique perspective to the challenges of small business, the backbone of America. As far as the cartoon incident last year that fueled the house censure, voters will judge and decide with their vote. A quick review of the incident brought me an ah-ha moment. The censure vote was down party lines with two Republicans joining the Democrats, and they were Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger. H-m-m-m-m-- there’s something about those names....
