Editor: I seldom complain about anything but irresponsible journalism puts a big pin in my cushion. I am referring to several articles written by Brandon Messick about Angel Caldera. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The verbiage in these articles is definitely slanted the other way.
Mr. Caldera has worked for us a little over a year. He was never late for work and missed almost none. I never saw him hungover or under the influence of drugs. Angel was always cheerful and very good with customers. He had a sweet shy smile, I often said that’s why they call you Angel.
Let’s look at Mr. Messick’s reporting; On June 20, he referred to a conversation Angel had with his mother. Good trick. Angel was orphaned as a teenager. There is no mention of Angel having to go to the hospital because of a gash put there by Mr. Bell before he shot him. What, we can no longer defend ourselves in our own home? He claims Angel shot 13 rounds. Good trick from an 11 round magazine. In almost every shooting that stems from fear, the shooter will empty his weapon and not remember much. As far as drugs under Angel’s car, another good trick, because Angel does not own a car. He rides a small scooter.
I would love to hear about Mr. Bell’s employment history and more about any previous criminal record. Fair is fair.
Mr. Messick, I hope you realize the effect that the bias and untrue affect your comments will have on the life of a 22 year old.
Check your facts Mr. Messick. Don’t cause another tragedy.
