Editor: I seldom complain about anything but irresponsible journalism puts a big pin in my cushion. I am referring to several articles written by Brandon Messick about Angel Caldera. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The verbiage in these articles is definitely slanted the other way.

Mr. Caldera has worked for us a little over a year. He was never late for work and missed almost none. I never saw him hungover or under the influence of drugs. Angel was always cheerful and very good with customers. He had a sweet shy smile, I often said that’s why they call you Angel.

