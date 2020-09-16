Editor: In June of 2015, Donald protrayed Latino immigrants coming from Mexico as “bringing drugs, bringing crime, they’re rapists, and some, I assume are good people.” On Monday, Donald says: “You Latinos protect our nation as brave members of the military and as members of law enforcement. You uplift the communities and promote our shared values of faith, family, community, hard work and patriotism.” Donald, which statement are we to believe from you? I assume you’re looking for the Latino votes!
Elwood Shaffer
Lake Havasu City
