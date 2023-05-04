I have gone to two healthcare facilities in the last year and have been deeply disappointed by both. The interesting thing about that, is that I form this opinion long before I ever see the physician.
At check-in, I get a tablet with which to answer all the usual check-in questions.
This presents multiple problems. First, it has been handled by several people long before I get it and never wiped down.
This is perceived as sloppy health practices when the point of the appointment is to heal or preserve my current health status.
Second, in a city where a significant portion of its residents suffer internet/wi-fi outages several times a day, somehow, our physicians assume handing out tablets is a good idea. After several crashes and attempts to resuscitate the screen, I have to take it back up to receptionist to undertake corrective action, only to start the process all over again.
In my orthopedic appointment, I had to slam my finger repeatedly into the tablet just to get it to respond. Imagine doing that about a hundred times to complete the entire questionnaire.
As a patient, I’m mentally comparing the normal range of motion it takes to hold a pencil to check a box or write a name and turn a page to holding the tablet in a variety of ways and positions for constant reception and slamming fingers.
Obviously, the pencil is a fraction of the movement required to fill out the questionnaire.
Unfortunately, when I walked in with a sore shoulder, I walked out with throbbing shoulder pains much higher on the pain scale. So, as a patient I wonder, why doesn’t my physician, whose entire specialty is movement of joints and muscles, know this?
I’m already questioning my physician’s competence twice and I’ve only been in the building for 10 minutes.
All of these perceptions from the patient don’t include signs that are lacking, processes that are sloppy, televisions in waiting rooms blaring angry and hostile programming and healthcare technicians with one inch nails ready to slice through elderly, crepy skin. Add to that, dark, oppressive rooms with inadequate lighting and open nurse’s stations where patients can hear things they shouldn’t.
None of which is improving my health or making me at all happy that I’ve selected you to be my physician. Quite the contrary, I’m not feeling as though I’m in good hands at all and the physician hasn’t even entered the room yet.
All of which is partly responsible for the dismal reviews most physicians get and why, as patients, we are not as grateful as we should be to receive healthcare that is a world-leading standard in quality.
So, here are my suggestions, if you will:
Give the patient the option of receiving a tablet or paper and pencil for check in. I think you will be amazed how many choose the non-electronic option.
Paint your rooms a white or off-white color; take the televisions out of your waiting rooms all together, most people bring reading or electronic games with them anyway. Put in a wall-mounted water fountain or moving art piece in place of the TV, something that is soothing. Make signage an important part of your patient traffic experience.
Big signs with big letters showing the way so your staff are not constantly re-directing patients or having to tell them where and how to exit.
Make your check-in space as private as possible.
Have your staff give their full attention to the individual answering the necessary questions, right then and there. Do not let them walk off with the questionnaire.
They will be back, frustrated and feeling the need to wash their hands.
Only ask them questions that are directly relevant to their care. Patients don’t want to feel as though their physicians are politicizing their care or virtue signaling at their expense. While we are in your waiting room, the only thing we identify as is “in need” of your expertise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.