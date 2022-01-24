Editor: In response to Michael Rundlett’s letter to the editor “GOP Lies,” I find his summary of lies disgusting.
Letters like his are the reason all Democrats have now officially forfeited their right to ever bash President Trump, ever again.
Everything Mr. Rundlett says is simply false. He would know this if he ever listened to conservative platforms. It is a disease among Democrats that they simply cannot tolerate the other side of the story. The most gullible among them don’t know there even is another side. Those who only listen to liberal news sites are convinced anything from a conservative is “extreme”. We are all domestic terrorists waiting to bring down Democracy and other idiotic narratives the left pass off as news. The truth is, President Trump has done more for African Americans than ALL Democrats combined in history. Unfortunately, this isn’t difficult to accomplish as the Democrats have spent most of our history writing and enforcing Jim Crow laws. Again, just YouTube Ben Carson, a respected neuroscientist and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and you will find President Trump has done a lot more for the African-American population than just the lowest unemployment numbers in history-much, much more.
Mr. Rundlett’s would also know that New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene stressed the agency’s commitment to “racial equity” when writing and applying the oral antiviral treatment policy for Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, both covid treatments. As the New York Post states in a report dated January 2, 2022 by Jon Levine “New York City will consider race when distributing lifesaving covid treatments.” So, now you know, Mr. Rundlett, it isn’t President Trump and their followers who are deranged as you put it.
As for the stolen election, Arizona’s audit documented countless episodes of election fraud, but then inexplicably published a report stating mixed results at best. However, Arizona’s audit was sufficient to inspire several other states to perform their own audit and all of them are also finding countless episodes of fraudulent activity. All of this evidence will come out in a court of law, when the left is no longer able to suppress, censor, ridicule and disparage the evidence and convince gullible Democrats that a dementia-riddled, progressive leftist won the election.
Emily Andhauer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.