Editor: As the political season becomes thrust upon us, it may become useful to ascertain the two most distinctions currently between the Republican and the Democratic Party.
First, Republicans continue to abide by the Founding Father’s concept of representative government. Their party represents the Constitution and the notion that this county is founded on principles of citizenry that largely self-governs but elects representatives to represent our wants and needs in formulating laws and public policy for which we must all abide as no one is above the law.
The Democrat party, due to the influence of the progressives who have dominated their party politics, have abandoned the Constitution and, with it, the concept of representative government. Their party is primarily funded by foreign billionaires (George Soros is the individual most cited but there are many, many others), and the Communist Chinese Party (CCP). Their allegiance is to the globalists and their agenda is to destroy American world dominance in order to complete their vision of a one world order. The second important distinction of the parties, is that Republicans vote based on salient and relevant facts, whereas Democrats vote according to ideology. When facts are considered in the creation of public policy and laws, the result is a stable, predictable and unified society. When “facts don’t matter” as is the case when the vote is aligned with ideology, the citizenry have no control over, nor any idea how, the actual facts will cause the ideology to manifest and effectuate into public policy and law. This creates an unstable, unpredictable, fractured society that abides to no known standards and lawlessness where no one is held accountable regardless of behavior.
The party who is constantly claiming Republicans are dangerous for democracy and work to undermine it, have long since abandoned democratic principles and you, the citizen voter, along with it!
(1) comment
Emily you hit the nail on the head. The demorat party at one time was good for the working man, at least that is what my brother in law told me as a UAW worker. But they have changed and sadly it's not for the better. Just look around the country and see city's that has been run by demorats for years. They are nothing but cesspools with many people and companies fleeing by the thousands. This is how the left wants the whole country to be like. They deny it but actions speak louder then words. Their goal is for a one party nation with the elites running the show and have total control over the little people. There will be no middle class. They will control every part of our life. This push for EV's is just a start. You referred to the ones who have taken over their party as progressives I call them sick traitors who will stop at nothing to gain power, and they said Trump was a dictator. He couldn't hold a candle to these criminals in the demorat party.
