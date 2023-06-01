Editor: As the political season becomes thrust upon us, it may become useful to ascertain the two most distinctions currently between the Republican and the Democratic Party.

First, Republicans continue to abide by the Founding Father’s concept of representative government. Their party represents the Constitution and the notion that this county is founded on principles of citizenry that largely self-governs but elects representatives to represent our wants and needs in formulating laws and public policy for which we must all abide as no one is above the law.

Roger Pries

Emily you hit the nail on the head. The demorat party at one time was good for the working man, at least that is what my brother in law told me as a UAW worker. But they have changed and sadly it's not for the better. Just look around the country and see city's that has been run by demorats for years. They are nothing but cesspools with many people and companies fleeing by the thousands. This is how the left wants the whole country to be like. They deny it but actions speak louder then words. Their goal is for a one party nation with the elites running the show and have total control over the little people. There will be no middle class. They will control every part of our life. This push for EV's is just a start. You referred to the ones who have taken over their party as progressives I call them sick traitors who will stop at nothing to gain power, and they said Trump was a dictator. He couldn't hold a candle to these criminals in the demorat party.

