Editor: In response to the article by guest columnist Matt MacKowiak, there is no overstating that the most rapid path to all out Communism is the popular vote initiative currently challenging the Electoral College.
I say this with first-hand experience as a former resident of California. As our former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was leaving office, one of his last acts was to get talked into passing the popular vote in California.
Like all things Communistic, on the surface it seems fine but just an inch under, it turns completely toxic.
The popular vote paved the way for the one party system currently responsible for California’s fall from grace and the relentless grip on its leaders who have invited high crime, high taxes, intolerable amounts of homeless, useless, if not damaging, education systems, and highest rate of poverty, welfare and illegal immigrants in the US.
You see, there was no way then Governor Schwarzenegger could possible imagine all of the ways the Democrats would cheat to get, then keep themselves in power.
The big problems with the popular vote initiative that Mr. MacKowiak would never tell you, is that it opens the electoral system up for fraud and leaves the losing party not only defrauded, but with no defense to fight back and gain traction back into the electoral process.
These people who push for the popular vote are in it for themselves, not you.
They are not smarter than our forefathers who created the Electoral College in order to ensure fair elections and fair representation so everyone’s voice is heard. Do not let them take away the Electoral College.
Emily Andhauer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.