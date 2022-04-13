Editor: In response to Michael Rundlett’s letter to the editor on March 9, I find his ignorance breathtaking.
He is everything the Democrat embedded media want everyone to be-completely and utterly brainwashed of the facts.
While many are not enamored with President Trump, let us set the record straight. First, the GOP doesn’t need fixing.
Tens of millions of citizens are behind President Trump not because he’s a racist, intimidator, liar, has weak character, misogynist, insert name calling here, but because his message was right on. His message and attempts to give the people back their political voice in the country they pay taxes to fund resonated to those average citizens who have had to watch corporations, and the elitists with their lobbies hijack Democracy and our vote with it.
We want our country back. We want our elected representative to be both actually elected and represent us.
Speaking of the election, absolutely no one can say the election was not stolen.
To do so is to put forth a dishonest argument. Because the courts have refused to hear the evidence, and the audits were highly politicized there is simply no way to know the truth.
Neither was Jan. 6 an insurrection. People like Mr. Rundlett can’t figure out that the only reason the Democrats and their cronies, the main stream media, use that term ad nauseam is so gullible idiots will believe them and the courts will eventually hold President Trump responsible for “inciting an insurrection” which will disallow him from running for President again under our Constitution.
The more they can make it look like Jan. 6 was an insurrection and that Trump is responsible for it, the closer they come to disqualifying him from ever running for president again.
Once again, I find I must stand up for the truth because of gullible people like Mr. Rundlett who simply believe what they are told on main stream news media.
Neither Trump nor the Republican Party is out to undermine Democracy. Unfortunately, the Democrat Party with the help of the news media is.
Mr. Rundlett, the Arizona Republicans will no longer support Trump, if a better candidate with the same message and intent to give the country back to its citizens comes along.
Meanwhile, buckle-up buttercup, and start acquainting yourself with the uncomfortable truth that you are gullible, the Democrats know it, and are lying to you daily because you’re such a useful tool.
Emily Andhauer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.