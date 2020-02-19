Editor: The party wars have stooped to new lows. Do I care about the exhausted “fact check” quarrel?
No. Something far more fiendish is underway. The semicolon is under attack.
Mr. Abbitt, sir, please. The semicolon is not a comma. It does not combine dependent clauses, nor does it take the place of a colon. It is not an em-dash, which is what I believe you were going for in your closing statement. Is this what you were trying to say? (The words are original; I have only changed punctuation.): Maybe if Democrats stop calling me Kool-Aid drinking, zombie, racist, Nazi—or putting up with Hilary—maybe, just maybe, I would give them a look.
If this isn’t what you meant, then I have no idea what your closing statement was supposed to say.
Semicolons go between two complete and closely related sentences; additionally, the may separate lists with comma-separated items. Please, if you are going to use my favorite punctuation mark, use it sparingly and correctly.
Emily Ballain
Lake Havasu City
Uncle Bob wasn't the best at using punctuation either. Bob emailed me one time, "Does it really matter about semicolon use if you're able to read and understand somebodies comment?" I corrected him, "Don't you mean somebody's, Uncle Bob?" He quickly responded, "YEA, THAT'S WHAT I SAID!"
